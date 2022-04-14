Fed Waller: It’s a good time to do aggressive actions

Thu, Apr 14, 2022 @ 05:24 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said in a CNBC interview that preferred a “front-loading approach” on tightening. So, “a 50-basis-point hike in May would be consistent with that, and possibly more in June and July.”

“I think we’re going to deal with inflation. We’ve laid out our plans,” he said. “We’re in a position where the economy’s strong, so this is a good time to do aggressive actions because the economy can take it.”

“I think we want to get above neutral certainly by the latter half of the year, and we need to get closer to neutral as soon as possible,” Waller added.

