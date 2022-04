UK retail sales dropped -1.4% mom in March, much worse than expectation of -0.3% mom. The largest contribution to the fall came from non-store retailing in which sales volumes fell by -7.9% mom. Food store sales volumes fell by -1.1% mom. Automotive fuel sales volumes fell by -3.8% mom.

Overall, sales volumes were still 2.2% above their pre-coronavirus level in February 2020.

Full release here.