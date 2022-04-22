Fri, Apr 22, 2022 @ 17:12 GMT
Canada retail sales rose 0.1% mom in Feb, to rise 1.4% in Mar

Canada retail sales rose 0.1% mom to CAD 59.9B in February, better than expectation of -0.5% mom decline. That’s the fourth increase in the last five months. Higher sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores (+15.1%) and gasoline stations (+6.2%) were offset by lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers (-5.1%).

Sales were up in 6 of the 11 subsectors, representing 47.2% of retail trade. Core retail sales—which exclude sales at gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers—increased 1.4%.

According to advance estimate, sales increased 1.4% mom in March.

