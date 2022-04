ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said “a rate rise in July is possible and reasonable” and “ending the Asset Purchases Programme in early July is appropriate,”

“Markets are pricing two or three 25 basis point steps by the end of the year. I have no reason to object to this, it’s quite a reasonable view to take,” he said. “Whether it happens in July or September is not dramatically different, but I think July would be a better option.”