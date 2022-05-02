Mon, May 02, 2022 @ 13:50 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone economic sentiment dropped to 105, employment expectation dropped to 112.4

Eurozone economic sentiment dropped to 105, employment expectation dropped to 112.4

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped from 106.7 to 105.0 in April. Industry confidence dropped from 9.0 to 7.9. Services confidence ticked down from 13.6 to 13.5. Consumer confidence dropped from -21.6 to -22.0. Retail trade confidence dropped from -2.4 to -4.3. Construction confidence rose from 8.9 to 7.1. Employment Expectation Indicator dropped from 113.5 to 112.4.

EU Economic Sentiment dropped from 106.6 to 104.9. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI fell markedly in Spain (-4.5) and to a lesser extent in France (-1.4). Confidence remained broadly stable in Germany (-0.1), the Netherlands (-0.1) and Poland (+0.3), while it improved in Italy (+1.3). Employment Expectation Indicator dropped from 112.7 to 111.7.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.