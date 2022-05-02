Eurozone economic sentiment dropped to 105, employment expectation dropped to 112.4

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped from 106.7 to 105.0 in April. Industry confidence dropped from 9.0 to 7.9. Services confidence ticked down from 13.6 to 13.5. Consumer confidence dropped from -21.6 to -22.0. Retail trade confidence dropped from -2.4 to -4.3. Construction confidence rose from 8.9 to 7.1. Employment Expectation Indicator dropped from 113.5 to 112.4.

EU Economic Sentiment dropped from 106.6 to 104.9. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI fell markedly in Spain (-4.5) and to a lesser extent in France (-1.4). Confidence remained broadly stable in Germany (-0.1), the Netherlands (-0.1) and Poland (+0.3), while it improved in Italy (+1.3). Employment Expectation Indicator dropped from 112.7 to 111.7.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.