UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 55.8, failed to mask the continued headwinds

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 55.8 in April, up slightly from march’s 55.2. S&P Global said production growth improved slightly. New orders rose at slower pace as new export business retreated. Selling prices rose at record pace as cost inflation accelerated.

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global, said: “The improved expansion of output at manufacturers, while positive in itself, failed to mask the continued headwinds buffeting the sector… Manufacturers and their clients are struggling as lockdowns in China and the Ukraine war exacerbate stretched global supply chains, the inflationary picture worsens and geopolitical tensions rise. Specific to the UK, Brexit represents an additional headwind…

“Business optimism has fallen to a 16-month low as companies become more cautious about the future outlook… The inflationary situation is getting increasingly fraught. Input costs rose to the second-greatest extent in the 30-year survey history, leading to a record increase in factory gate selling prices.”

