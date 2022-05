Eurozone unemployment rate dropped from 6.9% to 6.8% in March, matched expectations. EU unemployment rate dropped from 6.3% to 6.2%.

Eurostat estimates that 13.374m men and women in EU, of whom 11.274m in Eurozone, were unemployed. Compared with February, the number of persons unemployed decreased by -85k in EU and by -76k in Eurozone .

