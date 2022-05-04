Fed to hike 50bps today, but what next? Some previews

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fed is widely expected to raise federal funds rate by 50bps to 0.75-1.00% today. With markets pricing in 99.1% chance of that, there is no reason for Fed to rock the boat. Also, Fed is expected to announce the plan for runoff of its USD 9T balance sheeting, at a pace of roughly USD 95B per month (USD 60B in treasuries and USD 35B in MBS). That would be twice the speed of its quantitative tightening back in 2017.

Still, the main question is what next. Fed fund futures are currently pricing in 99.1% chance of another front-loading move in June to 1.50-1.75%. That is, a 75bps hike is near fully priced in for the next meeting. Markets would be eager to get some hints from Chair Jerome Powell on such expectations. But then, Powell is unlikely to give anything concrete.

Here are some previews on FOMC:

In term of market reactions, the first two to note is whether EUR/USD would break through 1.0470 support to resume larger down trend. Second, attention is on whether 10-year yield would power through 3% handle.

Also, if Dollar is going to power up, Gold might re-accelerate downwards to 100% projection of 2070.06 to 1889.79 from 1998.23 at 1817.86, or even through it. Development in Gold would be used to confirm the underlying strength in Dollar.