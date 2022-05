US goods and services exports rose 5.6% mom to USD 241.7B in March. Imports rose 10.3% mom to USD 351.5B. Trade deficit widened from USD 89.2B to USD 109.8B, larger than expectation of USD 106.6B.

Deficit with China increased USD 7.4B to USD 48.6B. Deficit with Canada increased USD 3.7B to USD 10.3B in March. Deficit with the European Union decreased USD 1.3B to USD 15.6 B.

