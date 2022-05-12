Thu, May 12, 2022 @ 11:43 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUK GDP contracted -0.1% mom in Mar, up 0.8% qoq in Q1

UK GDP contracted -0.1% mom in Mar, up 0.8% qoq in Q1

By ActionForex.com

UK GDP contracted -0.1% mom in March, worse than expectation of 0.1% mom growth. That came after no growth in February (revised down from 0.1%). For the month, services dropped -0.2%. Production dropped -0.2%. Construction grew 1.7%. Monthly GDP is still 1.2% above pre-coronavirus levels, with services 1.5% above, construction 3.7% above and production -1.6% below.

For Q1, GDP grew 0.8% qoq, below expectation of 1.0% qoq. Services rose 0.4% qoq. Production rose 1.2% qoq. Construction rose 3.8% qoq. Quarterly GDP was 0.7% above pre-coronavirus level.

Also released, manufacturing production came in at -0.2% mom, 1.9% yoy in March, versus expectation of 0.0% mom, 2.3% yoy. Industrial production was at -0.2% mom, 0.7% yoy, versus expectation of 0.1% mom, 0.4% yoy. Goods trade deficit widened to GBP -23.9B, versus expectation of GBP -18.5B.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.