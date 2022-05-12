UK GDP contracted -0.1% mom in Mar, up 0.8% qoq in Q1

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK GDP contracted -0.1% mom in March, worse than expectation of 0.1% mom growth. That came after no growth in February (revised down from 0.1%). For the month, services dropped -0.2%. Production dropped -0.2%. Construction grew 1.7%. Monthly GDP is still 1.2% above pre-coronavirus levels, with services 1.5% above, construction 3.7% above and production -1.6% below.

For Q1, GDP grew 0.8% qoq, below expectation of 1.0% qoq. Services rose 0.4% qoq. Production rose 1.2% qoq. Construction rose 3.8% qoq. Quarterly GDP was 0.7% above pre-coronavirus level.

Also released, manufacturing production came in at -0.2% mom, 1.9% yoy in March, versus expectation of 0.0% mom, 2.3% yoy. Industrial production was at -0.2% mom, 0.7% yoy, versus expectation of 0.1% mom, 0.4% yoy. Goods trade deficit widened to GBP -23.9B, versus expectation of GBP -18.5B.