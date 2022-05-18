Wed, May 18, 2022 @ 05:09 GMT
Australia Westpac leading index dropped to 0.88%, expects 40bps RBA hike in Jun

Australia Westpac-MI leading index dropped from 1.69% to 0.88% in April. Westpac recently revised down growth forecast for 2022 from 5.5% to 4.5%, reflecting the sharp increase in cost of living, and an earlier and more rapid RBA tightening policy.

As for RBA meeting on June 7, Westpac expects the central bank to hike by a further 40bps to 0.75%, even though most analysts favored a cautious move of 25bps. Westpac said, “It is also much more prudent to front load the increases where at a stage in the cycle when rates are clearly below what might be considered a ‘neutral’ level.

