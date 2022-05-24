ECB Lagarde: We’re moving very likely into positive at the end of Q3

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a Bloomberg TV interview, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, “we’re moving (deposit rate) very likely into positive territory at the end of the third quarter.”

“When you’re out of negative (rates) you can be at zero, you can be slightly above zero. This is something that we will determine on the basis of our projections and … forward guidance,” she explained.

Still, Lagarde emphasized the graduality and ECB’s policy adjustments. “I don’t think we are in a situation of surging demand at the moment,” Lagarde said. “It’s definitely an inflation that is driven by the supply side of the economy.”

