The official China PMI manufacturing rose from 47.4 to 49.6 in May, matched expectations. PMI Services rose from 41.9 to 47.8, above expectation of 45.2. PMI Composite also rose from 42.7 to 48.4.

“This showed manufacturing production and demand have recovered to varying degrees, but the recovery momentum needs to be strengthened,” said Zhao Qinghe, senior statistician at the NBS.