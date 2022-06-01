Australia GDP grew 0.8% qoq in Q1, price deflator highest since 1988

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia GDP grew 0.8% qoq in Q1, above expectation of 0.6% qoq. GDP also grew 3.3% through the year. Nominal GDP rose 3.7%. The GDP implicit price deflator increased 2.9%, the fastest rate since March quarter 1988.

The terms of trade rose 5.9%, with export (+9.6%) and import prices (+3.5%) both up strongly. Strong demand for Australia’s mining and agricultural commodities amidst supply constraints in other producing nations contributed to the rise in export prices.

The domestic final demand implicit price deflator rose 1.4%. This was the strongest growth since the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, reflecting high levels of demand and increased input costs.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.