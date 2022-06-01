Japan PMI finalized at 53.3 in May, in-line with 2.90% increase in industrial production in 2022

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan PMI manufacturing was finalized at 53.3 in May, down from April’2 53.5. S&P Global noted softer expansions in production and incoming new business. Supply chain disruption encouraged firms to bolster safety stocks. Input prices rose at fourth-fastest pace in survey history.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

“Both output and new orders rose at softer rates, with the latter rising at the weakest pace for eight months amid sustained supply chain disruption and raw material price hikes…

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“Disruptions were exacerbated by renewed lockdown restrictions across China, and contributed to a further sharp lengthening of suppliers’ delivery times. The deterioration in vendor performance was the joint-quickest since last October and robust overall….

“Material shortages and logistical issues were also partly behind a sustained surge in costs. Average input prices rose at a substantial rate that was the fourth-highest on record….

“Confidence regarding the year-ahead outlook strengthened however, underpinned by hopes that an end to the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict would induce a broad recovery in demand and supply chains. This is in line with an estimated 2.9% increase in industrial production in 2022.”

Full release here.