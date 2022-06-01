Japan PMI finalized at 53.3 in May, in-line with 2.90% increase in industrial production in 2022

Japan PMI manufacturing was finalized at 53.3 in May, down from April’2 53.5. S&P Global noted softer expansions in production and incoming new business. Supply chain disruption encouraged firms to bolster safety stocks. Input prices rose at fourth-fastest pace in survey history.
Usamah Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:
“Both output and new orders rose at softer rates, with the latter rising at the weakest pace for eight months amid sustained supply chain disruption and raw material price hikes…
“Disruptions were exacerbated by renewed lockdown restrictions across China, and contributed to a further sharp lengthening of suppliers’ delivery times. The deterioration in vendor performance was the joint-quickest since last October and robust overall….
“Material shortages and logistical issues were also partly behind a sustained surge in costs. Average input prices rose at a substantial rate that was the fourth-highest on record….
“Confidence regarding the year-ahead outlook strengthened however, underpinned by hopes that an end to the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict would induce a broad recovery in demand and supply chains. This is in line with an estimated 2.9% increase in industrial production in 2022.”