ECB Villeroy: Policy normalization should be gradual but resolute

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in Pairs, “inflation is not only too high, but also too broad. This requires a normalization of monetary policy — I say normalization and not tightening.” He added that the normalization process should be “gradual but resolute”

“Fiscal policy will itself be further constrained by the high level of post-Covid public debt, and by the increase in interest rates,” Villeroy added. “Furthermore, in the two next years, the context will be one of slower growth, or even, according to some fears, of economic stagnation.”

