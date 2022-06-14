Australia NAB business confidence dropped to 6 in May, conditions dropped to 16

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia NAB business confidence dropped from 10 to 6 in May. Business conditions dropped from 19 to 16. Looking at some details, trading conditions dropped from 27 to 24. Profitability conditions dropped from 21 to 17. Employment conditions rose from 11 to 12.

“Lower confidence in May likely reflects a range of risks on the horizon,” said NAB Group Chief Economist Alan Oster. “Businesses are facing a new environment of higher inflation, rising interest rates, and risks to global growth. However, confidence is still at a fairly robust level all things considered.”

Full release here.