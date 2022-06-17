New Zealand BusinessNZ manufacturing rose to 52.9, excess demand abating

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing index rose from 51.2 to 52.9 in May. Production rose from 49.4 to 52.8. Employment rose from 49.8 to 53.0. New orders dropped from 55.2 to 53.0. Finished stocks dropped from 54.0 to 53.1. Deliveries rose from 49.7 to 55.4.

BNZ Senior Economist, Craig Ebert stated that “The net result of the sub-index values was the inference that excess demand alleviated during May. New orders are perhaps the cleanest representation of demand, while deliveries speak more to the supply side. To the extent excess demand is abating, so too will be core inflation pressure”.

Full release here.