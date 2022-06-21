New Zealand Westpac consumer confidence dropped to 78.7 in Q2, record low

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand Westpac consumer confidence dropped sharply from 92.1 to 78.7 in Q2. That’s the lowest level on record, and well below long-term average at 110.2.

Westpac said: “The pressure on household finances and sharp fall in confidence reinforces our expectations for a downturn in household spending – and economic growth more generally – over the coming months”.

“The RBNZ’s own projections show the cash rate rising to 3.9%, while financial markets have started to price in the chance that it could go as high as 4.5%…

“If there is a more abrupt slowdown in spending than the RBNZ anticipates, then it’s likely that increases in the cash rate will be more measured.”

Full release here.