Thu, Jun 23, 2022 @ 05:28 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Evans: Another 75bps hike in line with strong concerns on inflation

Fed Evans: Another 75bps hike in line with strong concerns on inflation

By ActionForex.com

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said another 75bps rate hike is a “very reasonable place” to have a discussion at next FOMC meeting. He said, “I think 75 would be in line with continued strong concerns that the inflation data isn’t coming down as quickly as we thought.”

“The first thing that we’re looking at is to make sure we take the steam out of the inflation pressures,” he added.

“We’re obviously taking on risk when we want to slow demand, to keep it in line with supply,” Evans said. “To think that we can fine tune something like this with tremendous precision — I mean, we just don’t have that ability.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.