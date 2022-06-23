Fed Evans: Another 75bps hike in line with strong concerns on inflation

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said another 75bps rate hike is a “very reasonable place” to have a discussion at next FOMC meeting. He said, “I think 75 would be in line with continued strong concerns that the inflation data isn’t coming down as quickly as we thought.”

“The first thing that we’re looking at is to make sure we take the steam out of the inflation pressures,” he added.

“We’re obviously taking on risk when we want to slow demand, to keep it in line with supply,” Evans said. “To think that we can fine tune something like this with tremendous precision — I mean, we just don’t have that ability.”

