EU downgrades 2022 Eurozone GDP forecasts to 2.6%, 2023 to 1.4%

In the Summer 2022 Economic Forecast, European Commission downgraded both 2022 and 2023 Eurozone GDP growth projections. Meanwhile, HICP inflation projections were upgraded for Eurozone in both years. .

Eurozone GDP growth forecasts:

2022 at 2.6% (downgraded from 2.7%).

2023 at 1.4% (downgraded from 2.3%).

Eurozone HICP inflation forecasts:

2022 at 7.6% (upgraded from 6.1%).

2023 at 4.0% (upgraded from 2.7%).

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President said: “Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to cast a long shadow over Europe and our economy. We are facing challenges on multiple fronts from rising energy and food prices to a highly uncertain global outlook.”

Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy said: “Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues to send shockwaves through the global economy. Moscow’s actions are disrupting energy and grain supplies, pushing up prices and weakening confidence…

“In Europe, momentum from the reopening of our economies is set to prop up annual growth in 2022, but for 2023 we have markedly revised down our forecast. Record-high inflation is now expected to peak later this year and gradually decline in 2023…

“With the course of the war and the reliability of gas supplies unknown, this forecast is subject to high uncertainty and downside risks. To navigate these troubled waters, Europe must show leadership, with three words defining our policies: solidarity, sustainability and security.”

