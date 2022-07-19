Tue, Jul 19, 2022 @ 15:41 GMT
BoE Bailey: 50bps hike on the table for next meeting, but not locked in

In a speech, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said, ” 50 basis point increase will be among the choices on the table when we next meet”. But “50 basis points is not locked in,  and anyone who predicts that is doing so based on their own view”.

Also, at next meeting, “it is also time for the MPC to discuss the strategy for beginning to sell the gilts held in our Asset Purchase Facility portfolio,” he added. “We will publish, alongside the Monetary Policy Report, more detail on how we will do this, to allow financial market participants to make the necessary preparations.”

