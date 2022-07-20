Wed, Jul 20, 2022 @ 14:17 GMT
Canada CPI accelerated ot 8.1% yoy, 7 of 9 major components up 3% or more

Canada CPI accelerated from 7.7% yoy to 8.1% yoy in June, missing expectation of 8.8% yoy. Excluding gasoline, CPI accelerated from 6.3% yoy to 6.5% yoy. That’s still the highest level since January 1983. Statistics Canada said the acceleration was mainly due to higher prices for gasoline, however, price increases remained broad-based with seven of eight major components rising by 3% or more.

CPI common rose from 4.5% yoy to 4.6% yoy, above expectation of 4.2% yoy. CPI median was unchanged at 4.9% yoy, below expectation of 5.1% yoy. CPI trimmed was unchanged at 5.5% yoy, below expectation of 5.6% yoy.

