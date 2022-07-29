Eurozone GDP grew 0.7% qoq in Q2, EU up 0.6% qoq

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone GDP grew 0.7% qoq in Q2, well above expectation of 0.1% qoq. Comparing with same quarter of last year, GDP grew 4.0% yoy.

EU GDP grew 0.6% qoq, 4.0% yoy. Among the Member States for which data are available for the second quarter 2022, Sweden (+1.4%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Spain (+1.1%) and Italy (+1.0%). Declines were recorded in Latvia (-1.4%), in Lithuania (-0.4%) and in Portugal (-0.2%). The year on year growth rates were positive for all countries.

Full release here.