Fri, Aug 05, 2022 @ 05:09 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAustralia AiG services rose to 51.7, two-speed sector emerges

Australia AiG services rose to 51.7, two-speed sector emerges

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia AiG Performance of Services rose 2.9 pts to 51.7 in July. Sales jumped 7.4 to 49.3. However, employment dropped -2.9 to 52.4. New orders rose 1.7 to 50.6. Supplier deliveries rose 5.9 to 47.6. Input prices rose 5.3 to 74.3. Selling prices dropped -3.8 to 63.4.

Innes Willox, Chief Executive of Ai Group, said: “We are seeing a ‘two-speed’ services sector emerge as businesses contend with labour shortages and rising interest rates. Business & property and personal services grew dramatically in July, while retail & hospitality and logistics fell dramatically. Chronic labour shortages and a super-charged winter spike in absenteeism are large and growing challenges for labour-intensive service industries. And rising interest rates are dampening consumer sentiment, casting a shadow over consumer-facing sectors.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

The Psychological Utility of Technical Analysis

Forex Algorithmic Trading

Make An Honest Self Appraisal

What is Scalping in Forex Trading?

Identifying Correlations

How to Use Pivot Points

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.