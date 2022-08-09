BoE Ramsden: It’s more likely than not to raise rates further

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said in a Reuters interview, “for me personally, it’s more likely than not that we will have to raise Bank Rate further.

“But I haven’t reached a firm decision on that,” he added. “I’m going to look at the indicators, look at the evidence as we approach each upcoming meeting.”

“I’m certainly not ruling out a situation where when we look at the risk to the economy, having been raising Bank Rate, at some point we then have to start lowering it quite quickly,” he said. “I can imagine situations, yes, where we’ll carry on… with a pace of QT in the background.”