Canada manufacturing sales dropped -0.8% mom to CAD 71.8b in June, slightly worse than expectation of -0.7% mom. Sales were lower in 8 of 21 industries.

The decline was led by the petroleum and coal product (-7.8%), wood product (-7.2%) and aerospace product and parts (-16.8%) industries. Meanwhile, sales of motor vehicles (+13.8%) and chemical products (+6.0%) increased the most.

