US consumer confidence rose to 103.2, but recession risks continue

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence rose notably from 95.3 to 103.2 in August, above expectation of 97.6. Present Situation Index rose from 139.7 to 145.4. Expectations Index rose from 65.6 to 75.1.

“Consumer confidence increased in August after falling for three straight months,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “The Present Situation Index recorded a gain for the first time since March. The Expectations Index likewise improved from July’s 9-year low, but remains below a reading of 80, suggesting recession risks continue. Concerns about inflation continued their retreat but remained elevated.”

“Meanwhile, purchasing intentions increased after a July pullback, and vacation intentions reached an 8-month high. Looking ahead, August’s improvement in confidence may help support spending, but inflation and additional rate hikes still pose risks to economic growth in the short term.”

Full release here.