Eurozone CPI rose to 9.1% yoy in Aug, core CPI up to 4.3% yoy

Eurozone CPI accelerated further from 8.9% yoy to 9.1% yoy in August, above expectation of 9.0%. CPI core (all items excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco) rose from 4.0% yoy to 4.3% yoy, above expectation of 4.0% yoy.

Looking at the main components, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in August (38.3%, compared with 39.6% in July), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (10.6%, compared with 9.8% in July), non-energy industrial goods (5.0%, compared with 4.5% in July) and services (3.8%, compared with 3.7% in July).

