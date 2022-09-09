BoC Rogers: We need a period of lower growth to balance things out

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoC Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said yesterday, “our primary focus will be to judge how monetary policy is working to slow demand, how fast supply challenges are resolved, and most importantly, how both inflation and inflation expectations respond.”

“Because we are in a period of excess demand, we need a period of lower growth to balance things out and bring demand back in line with supply,” Rogers said.

“By front-loading interest rates now, we’re trying to avoid the need for even higher rates down the road and a more pronounced slowing of the economy,” she said.