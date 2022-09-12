NIESR: UK GDP to contract -0.1% in Q3, remains in recession

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NIESR projects UK GDP to contract -0.1% in Q3, with growth slowing as inflation maintains its drag on consumer demand and confidence.

“GDP grew by 0.2 per cent in July following the large fall of 0.6 per cent in June. This was stronger than we had expected and was driven by a rise in services, particularly consumer-facing services, with production and construction continuing to fall. That said, GDP in the three months to July was flat relative to the previous three months and we think the UK economy remains in recession.” Stephen Millard Deputy Director for Macroeconomic Modelling and Forecasting, NIESR.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.