New Zealand GDP grew 1.7% qoq in Q2, driven by services

New Zealand GDP grew 1.7% qoq in Q2, above expectation of 1.0% qoq, following a -0.2% qoq decline in Q1. Service industries rose 2.7% but goods producing industries dropped -3.8%. Primary industries rose 0.2%.

“The reopening of borders, easing of both domestic and international travel restrictions, and fewer domestic restrictions under the Orange traffic light setting supported growth in industries that had been most affected by the COVID-19 response measures,” national accounts – industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said.

“In the June 2022 quarter, households and international visitors spent more on transport, accommodation, eating out, and sports and recreational activities.”

Full release here.