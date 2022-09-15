Thu, Sep 15, 2022 @ 04:02 GMT
HomeLive CommentsNew Zealand GDP grew 1.7% qoq in Q2, driven by services

New Zealand GDP grew 1.7% qoq in Q2, driven by services

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

New Zealand GDP grew 1.7% qoq in Q2, above expectation of 1.0% qoq, following a -0.2% qoq decline in Q1. Service industries rose 2.7% but goods producing industries dropped -3.8%. Primary industries rose 0.2%.

“The reopening of borders, easing of both domestic and international travel restrictions, and fewer domestic restrictions under the Orange traffic light setting supported growth in industries that had been most affected by the COVID-19 response measures,” national accounts – industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said.

“In the June 2022 quarter, households and international visitors spent more on transport, accommodation, eating out, and sports and recreational activities.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

A Brief Introduction to Forex Basics

Gann Swing Charts

How to Identify Trendlines

Managing Greed in Forex Trading

Examples of Evolving Head and Shoulders Pattern

The Four Letter R-Word

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.