Australia PMI composite edged up to 50.8, at risk of heading into contraction territory

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia PMI Manufacturing ticked up from 53.8 to 53.9 in September. PI Services also rose slightly from 50.2 to 50.4. PMI Composite Output rose from 50.2 to 50.8.

Laura Denman, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “September data indicated that the recent interest rate hikes made by the RBA have begun to have the desired effect in terms of prices…. At the same time, the private sector has remained in expansion territory with the pace of growth even accelerating very slightly…

“On the negative side, the full effects of recent interest rate hikes will be lagged… Should the RBA continue to increase the base rate further, the private sector economy may be at risk of heading into contraction territory in the future as disposable incomes across the nation tighten and overall demand conditions remain subdued.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.