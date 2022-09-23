Fri, Sep 23, 2022 @ 05:07 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAustralia PMI composite edged up to 50.8, at risk of heading into...

Australia PMI composite edged up to 50.8, at risk of heading into contraction territory

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia PMI Manufacturing ticked up from 53.8 to 53.9 in September. PI Services also rose slightly from 50.2 to 50.4. PMI Composite Output rose from 50.2 to 50.8.

Laura Denman, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “September data indicated that the recent interest rate hikes made by the RBA have begun to have the desired effect in terms of prices…. At the same time, the private sector has remained in expansion territory with the pace of growth even accelerating very slightly…

“On the negative side, the full effects of recent interest rate hikes will be lagged… Should the RBA continue to increase the base rate further, the private sector economy may be at risk of heading into contraction territory in the future as disposable incomes across the nation tighten and overall demand conditions remain subdued.”

 

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.