BoE announces gilt operation to restore orderly market conditions

BoE announced today to carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds, to “restore orderly market conditions”. It warned that the significant repricing of UK and global financial assets “has become more significant in the past day”, particularly affecting long-dated government debt. Continuing or worsening dysfunction would be a “material risk” to financial stability.

The purchases will be carried out on “whatever scale is necessary” to effect this outcome. However, they will be “strictly time limited” with auctions taking place from today until October 14.

BoE also reiterated that a full assessment of the government’s mini budget will be done at its “next scheduled meeting”. BoE “will not hesitate to change interest rates by as much as needed to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term, in line with its remit.”

Full statement here.

GBP/USD was lifted briefly after the announcement, and turned south quickly.