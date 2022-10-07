Fed Waller and Mester not seeing case for slower rate hike

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said in a speech yesterday, “Inflation is far from the FOMC’s goal and not likely to fall quickly. This is not the inflation outcome I am looking for to support a slower pace of rate hikes or a lower terminal policy rate”

Separately, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester echoed and said, “We have to bring interest rates up to a level that will get inflation on that 2% path, and I have not seen the compelling evidence that I need to see that would suggest that we could start reducing the pace at which we’re going,”

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, “We have to look at the momentum in sort of that central component of inflation, and that’s really the part that I believe has most of my colleagues and myself nervous about.” Be he declined to comment on whether Fed would continue with 75bps hike and noted, we “will have a discussion about that.”