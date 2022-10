US Empire State Manufacturing index dropped sharply from 1.5 to -9.1 in October. 23% of respondents reported that conditions had improved while 32% said worsened. After falling significantly over the prior three months, the prices paid index rose nine points to 48.6. The prices received index held steady at 22.9.

Index for future conditions dropped from 8.2 to -1.8. indicating that firms do not expect conditions to improve over the next six months.

Full release here.