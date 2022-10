EUR/CAD’s rise from 1.2867 accelerates upwards after smaller than expected rate hike by BoC. For now, further rally is expected as long as 1.3405 support holds even in case of retreat. Next target is 55 week EMA (now at 1.3753). Sustained break there will argue that stronger rise is underway, even as a corrective move. EUR/CAD would then target 38.2% retracement of 1.5991 to 1.2867 at 1.4060.