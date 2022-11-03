Thu, Nov 03, 2022 @ 10:06 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUK PMI services finalized at 21-mth low

UK PMI services finalized at 21-mth low

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK PMI Services was finalized at 48.8 in October, down from September’s 50.0. PMI Composite was finalized at 48.2, down from prior month’s 49.1. Both readings were the lowest levels since January 2021.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence:

“UK service providers reported the steepest drop in business activity for 21 months in October as household spending cutbacks and shrinking business investment combined to dent new order volumes…

“Stubbornly high inflation, increased borrowing costs and worries about the UK economic outlook all contributed to weaker business optimism in October… Aside from the slump at the start of the pandemic, the degree of confidence across the service economy is now the lowest since December 2008.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.