Eurozone retail sales rose 0.4% mom in Sep, EU up 0.4% mom

Eurozone retail sales rose 0.4% mom in September, better than expectation of 0.0% mom. Volume of retail trade increased by 1.0% for non-food products and by 0.4% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it decreased by -0.6% for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales rose 0.4% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Austria (+3.9%), Malta (+1.7%) and Poland (+1.4%). The largest decreases were observed in Slovenia (-3.7%), Ireland and Portugal (both -2.0%) and Slovakia (-1.3%).

Full release here.