Thu, Nov 10, 2022 @ 10:50 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB bulletin: Further weakening of economy into beginning of 2023

ECB bulletin: Further weakening of economy into beginning of 2023

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In the monthly economic bulletin, ECB said the Governing Council expects a “further weakening” of economic activity “in the remainder of 2022 and the beginning of 2023”.

High inflation continues to “dampen spending and production” and severe disruptions in gas supply “have worsened the situation further”.

Additionally, “worsening terms of trade”, with imports prices rising faster than exports prices, are “weighing on incomes in the euro area”.

Risks to the economic growth outlook are “clearly on the downside, especially in the near term”. Risks to the inflation outlook are “primarily on the upside”.

ECB’s future policy rate decisions will continue to be “data dependent” and follow a “meeting-by-meeting approach”.

Full monthly bulletin here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.