Mon, Nov 21, 2022 @ 19:40 GMT
HomeLive CommentsCAD/JPY and AUD/JPY recover as Yen weakens

CAD/JPY and AUD/JPY recover as Yen weakens

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Yen trades broadly lower today following rebound in benchmark US and European yields. CAD/JPY is one of the top movers for the day. It’s possible that whole corrective pattern from 110.87 has completed with three waves down to 104.06. Break of 106.70 resistance, and sustained trading above 55 day EMA will affirm this case, and bring further rise to retest 110.33/110.87 resistance zone.

AUD/JPY also rises mildly today but stays well below 95.73 resistance. Firm break there will affirm the case that pull back from 99.32 has completed at 90.81. Rise form 90.81 should then resume and target a test on 99.32 high.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.