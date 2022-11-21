CAD/JPY and AUD/JPY recover as Yen weakens

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Yen trades broadly lower today following rebound in benchmark US and European yields. CAD/JPY is one of the top movers for the day. It’s possible that whole corrective pattern from 110.87 has completed with three waves down to 104.06. Break of 106.70 resistance, and sustained trading above 55 day EMA will affirm this case, and bring further rise to retest 110.33/110.87 resistance zone.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUD/JPY also rises mildly today but stays well below 95.73 resistance. Firm break there will affirm the case that pull back from 99.32 has completed at 90.81. Rise form 90.81 should then resume and target a test on 99.32 high.