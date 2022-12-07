Australia AiG services fell to 45.6, deepening contraction

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia AiG Performance of Services dropped -2.1 pts to 45.6 in November, signaling contraction for a third month. Sales rose 1.5 to 42.8. Employment dropped -6.1 to 47.8. New orders dropped -4.8 to 49.7. Input prices dropped -3.6 to 74.0. Selling prices rose 2.2 to 64.4. Average wages rose 3.8 to 68.6.

Innes Willox, Chief Executive of the national employer association Ai Group, said: “The deteriorating economic outlook is clearly weighing on Australia’s services sector. The Australian PSI indicated a deepening contraction in the services sector, with three months of declining results. Steep falls in indicators for employment and new orders in November reveal weakening demand for services, while ongoing labour shortages continue to constrain the supply side.”

Full release here.