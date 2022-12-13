Australia NAB business conditions hold up, but confidence turned negative

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia NAB Business Confidence dropped from 0 to -4 in November, below zero for the first time since December 2021. Business Conditions dropped from 22 to 20, but remained elevated. Looking at some details, trading conditions dropped from 30 to 28. Profitability conditions dropped from 21 to 20. Employment conditions dropped from 14 to 13.

NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster. “There was a slight softening across a number of industries but the level of business conditions really still remains elevated across the board including in key consumer-facing sectors such as retail and recreation & personal services, and across the states.”

“Confidence is now negative, for the first time this year, despite the strength in conditions,” said Oster. “The gap between current business conditions and business confidence is now at a record level in the history of the survey – with the exception of March 2020 – pointing to heightened concerns about the resilience of the economy in the period ahead as inflation and higher rates begin to weigh on consumers.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full releases here.