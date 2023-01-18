BoJ keeps yield cap unchanged, downgrades growth forecast

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ kept the yield curve control unchanged today, disappointing some who bet for a tweak. Short term policy interest rate is held at -0.10%. The central will continue to purchase JGBs, without setting an upper limit, to keep 10-year yield at around 0%. The range 10-year JGB yield allowed to fluctuate is also kept at around plus and minus 0.50%. The decision was made by unanimous vote.

In the Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices:

Forecasts of real GDP growth were downgraded across horizon, with fiscal 2022 down from 2.0% to 1.9%, fiscal 2023 down from 1.9% to 1.7%, fiscal 2024 down from 1.5% to 1.1%.

Forecast of CPI core (all item less fresh food) for fiscal 2022 was raised from 2.9% to 3.0%, fiscal 2023 unchanged at 1.6%, and fiscal 2024 raised from 1.6% to 1.8%.

Forecast of CPI core-core (all item less fresh food and energy) for fiscal 2022 was raised from 1.8% to 2.1%, fiscal 2023 raised from 1.6% to 1.8%, and fiscal 2024 unchanged at 1.6%.

