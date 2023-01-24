Australia NAB business conditions fell to 12, confidence improved to -1

Tue, Jan 24, 2023 @ 04:43 GMT
Australia NAB Business Conditions fell from 20 to 12 in December. Trading conditions fell from 27 to 18. Profitability conditions fell from 19 to 12. Employment conditions also declined from 13 to 8. Business Confidence improved from -4 to -1.

NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster said: “The main message from the December monthly survey is that the growth momentum has slowed significantly in late 2022 while price and purchase cost pressures have probably peaked”.

“The gap between current business conditions and business confidence remains wider than usual though has narrowed. Ultimately while on average business reports still healthy activity at present, they don’t necessarily expect that to last.”

