NZ ANZ business confidence rose to -52, inflation pressures remains intense

New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence improved from -70.2 to -52.0 in January. Own activity outlook rose form -25.6 to -15.8.
Looking at some details, exports intentions rose from -10.0 to -5.4. Investment investment intentions rose form -20.5 to -13.7. Employment intentions rose from -16.3 to -11.1.Pricing intentions rose from 59.1 to 62.4. Cost expectations rose from 84.4 to 91.3. Profit expectations rose from -52.7 to -42.6. Inflation expectations dropped from 6.23 to 5.99.
ANZ said: “Inflation pressures remain intense. Pricing intentions rose 3 points, and cost expectations rose 7 points. Inflation expectations remain stuck around the 6% mark. There’s good reason for the RBNZ to keep hiking a while yet (we are picking +50bp in February).”