Mon, Jan 30, 2023 @ 19:45 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone economic sentiment rose to 99.9 in Jan, EU up to 98.0

Eurozone economic sentiment rose to 99.9 in Jan, EU up to 98.0

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 97.1 to 99.9 in January. Employment Expectation Indicator rose from 107.4 to 110.1. Economic Uncertainty Indicator dropped from 27.5 to 26.2. Industry confidence rose from -0.6 to 1.3. Services confidence rose from 7.7 to 10.7. Consumer confidence rose from -22.1 to -20.9. Retail trade confidence rose from -2.7 to -0.8. Construction confidence dropped from 3.6 to 1.3.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 95.7 to 98.0. Employment Expectation Indicator rose from 106.2 to 108.5 Economic Uncertainty Indicator dropped from 27.0 to 25.9. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI increased markedly in France (+4.4), Spain (+2.7), Germany (+2.5), Italy (+1.7) and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands (+0.5), while it was unchanged in Poland (±0.0).

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.