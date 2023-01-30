Eurozone economic sentiment rose to 99.9 in Jan, EU up to 98.0

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 97.1 to 99.9 in January. Employment Expectation Indicator rose from 107.4 to 110.1. Economic Uncertainty Indicator dropped from 27.5 to 26.2. Industry confidence rose from -0.6 to 1.3. Services confidence rose from 7.7 to 10.7. Consumer confidence rose from -22.1 to -20.9. Retail trade confidence rose from -2.7 to -0.8. Construction confidence dropped from 3.6 to 1.3.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 95.7 to 98.0. Employment Expectation Indicator rose from 106.2 to 108.5 Economic Uncertainty Indicator dropped from 27.0 to 25.9. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI increased markedly in France (+4.4), Spain (+2.7), Germany (+2.5), Italy (+1.7) and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands (+0.5), while it was unchanged in Poland (±0.0).

Full release here.