UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 47 in Jan, some shoots of positivity developing

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 47.0 in January, up from December’s 31-month low of 45.3. S&P Global noted that output and new orders fell across all three product categories. Input price inflation eased to 27-month low.

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:“There were some shoots of positivity developing, however. Rates of contraction are generally lower than before the turn of the year, a possible sign that we may be past the worst of the downturn in industry.

“Cost inflation also eased further, while supply chain delays were the least pronounced for three years. Manufacturers’ confidence is also reviving from recent lows, hitting a nine-month high, though the mood continued to be darkened by concerns about inflation and the possibility of recession.”

Full release here.