NASDAQ completed double bottom, investors responded well to Fed

NASDAQ closed strongly up by 2.00% overnight to close at 11816.31. Fed’s 25bps rate hike was well received by investors, with Chair Jerome Powell admitting that “we can now say for the first time that the disinflationary process has started.”

NASDAQ’s break of 11571.64 resistance completes a double bottom pattern (10088.82, 10207.47). Near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 55 day EMA (now at 11043.84) holds. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 16212.22 to 10088.82 at 12427.95.

It’s still a bit early to tell if NASDAQ is in correction to the down trend from 16212.22, or in bullish reversal. Key level lies in 13181.08 cluster resistance, 50% retracement at 13150.52. Reactions from there will reveal which case it is.