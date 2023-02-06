Eurozone Sentix rose to -8 in Feb, stagnation with mini-growth the consequence

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence rose from -17.5 to -8.0 in February, above expectation of -11.8. That;s also the highest since March 2022. Current Situation Index rose from -19.3 to -10.0, highest since June 2022. Expectations Index rose from -15.8 to -6.0, highest since February 2022. All three indexes had the fourth increase in a row.

Sentix said: “Up to now, investors have been assuming a recession, the course of which was initially expected to be severe but has now eased considerably. With the recent improvement, the scenario of stagnation is gaining in contour. The absence of an energy crisis and the rosy corporate news are contributing to the turnaround from the original recessionary path.”

“However, the following must be critically observed: So far, the improvement in all subcomponents is running at a negative level. In addition, it is noticeable that the expectations component is hardly running ahead of the current situation. Normally, at economic turning points, the expectations values turn positive much faster, while the current situation is still deep in the red. In these cases, a new, positive perspective emerges. However, this has not been the case so far! Investors expect the status quo of the economy to be maintained to some extent. Stagnation with mini-growth would be the consequence.”

